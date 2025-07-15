This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Notice regarding data handling

Notice of important changes

We will be making the following changes to the data handling in "Speltnael".

Changes

1. Introduction of optional data transmission settings

From version 1.9.0, players will be able to individually set the following data transmission:

Clear time

Magic usage

These settings can be changed at any time from the in-game settings screen.

Important: If you turn off data transmission, the "Additional collection of user identification information" below will also be turned off at the same time.

2. Additional collection of user identification information

In order to strengthen our response to fraudulent activities, we will collect the following additional information when transmitting data. This information will not be made public to the community, but will be used to identify players who have engaged in fraudulent activities.

Hash value of device ID (obtained from game engine)

IP address during communication

Steam ID

3. Implementation schedule

Server side : Already implemented

Client side: Implemented from version 1.9.0

Reason for change

Strengthening privacy considerations

With the increase in the number of players, we have reconsidered how we handle privacy information. As a result, we have decided that it is best to introduce a system that allows each player to individually choose whether or not to send data.

Response to fraudulent behavior

As the number of players increases, the number of cases of fraudulent play data such as cheating is increasing. In order to maintain the fairness of the game, we have decided to collect additional information necessary for player identification.

Data Deletion Feature

We will consider introducing a feature that allows players to delete their own data as soon as we receive requests. If you are interested, please feel free to contact us.

Support/Inquiries

If you have any questions or inquiries regarding this change, please feel free to contact the author via DM (@0mad04).

We look forward to your continued support of "Speltnael".

Speltnael Development Team