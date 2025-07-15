New Features

01. Added two new pure flight-type magical artifacts (craftable at the Refining Table).

02. Added a dedicated “Thank-You Credits” section to honor players who provided feedback. Access it by tapping the button in the lower-right corner of the main menu.



Optimizations

01. Improved the capture animation and logic for the Gourd tool.

02. When entering a large number in crafting or purchase quantity fields, the value now automatically defaults to the maximum producible/affordable amount.



Bug Fixes

01. Fixed an issue where shortcuts could not be used to split stacks inside Personal Storage or Sect Storage.

02. Resolved incorrect display of item attribute bonuses.

03. Fixed an issue preventing artifact spirit power from regenerating.

04. Corrected misplaced costume icons.

05. Fixed a bug causing NPCs to drop no loot on death.

06. Fixed layout errors in storage UI.

07. Fixed incorrect spawn locations for Mountain Spider silk.

08. Fixed the “High Flame” option of Fiery Blaze dealing no damage.

09. Fixed the Sect Summon Token being removed unintentionally.

10. Fixed missing tooltip controls for flight-type artifacts.

11. Fixed abnormal display of pet attribute UI.

12. Fixed a rare bug where NPCs could become stuck inside buildings within the sect.