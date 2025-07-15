🚀 MOUSEMOB v3 RELEASED! A HUGE UPDATE FOR A WHOLE NEW EXPERIENCE! 🚀

Hello MouseMob Community!

The moment you've been eagerly awaiting is finally here! We're thrilled to announce that MouseMob v3 has been released! With this update, we've made MouseMob much more powerful, convenient, and secure. We've introduced brand new features, especially 3 key new additions that will completely transform your workflow! Get ready, details below! 👇

✨ DISCOVER THE NEW FEATURES!

• BIDIRECTIONAL OPERATION (BRAND NEW FEATURE!) 🔁

MouseMob can now work bidirectionally! What does this mean? You can now send keyboard actions with your mouse and mouse actions with your keyboard!

• If you press the assigned key on your keyboard, a click is sent to the Mob's location (Existing feature).

• If you hover your mouse over the Mob's location or click the Mob (selectable from Key Event), the assigned key is sent.

Simply right-click on the Mob(s) you've added to your screen and choose a "Mouse Event" or "Key Event." Whether you left-click on Mobs to send a keyboard key or hover your mouse over them for a duration, the choice is yours!

• ADD NEW MOB WITH A SINGLE KEY (BRAND NEW FEATURE!) 🖱️

You can now add a new Mob at your mouse's current location by simply pressing the "F1" key! Adding Mobs has never been this easy! 🖱️

• CLICK COUNTER (BRAND NEW FEATURE!) 🔢

When you trigger a Mob by holding down a key, a counter will now appear, showing the number of clicks in real-time! Instantly track your clicks!

🛠️ IMPROVED INFRASTRUCTURE & OPTIMIZATIONS\[/p>



• SPECIAL KEY SUPPORT (IMPROVED INFRASTRUCTURE!) ⌨️

Keys that were not allowed to be assigned to your mouse in the previous version, such as "Capslock, Alt+Tab, Ctrl+F1, and other special keys..." are all assignable in v3! Restrictions are gone!

• MORE SECURE 🔒

• When triggering Mobs with multiple keys, MouseMob could sometimes send keys intermittently when it should have only sent clicks. This issue has been completely resolved in v3! Your clicks are now much more reliable.

• To ensure clicks land precisely on Mobs, MouseMob restricts your mouse movement. However, if a click changed the active window, this restriction could break. In v3, we've strengthened our background feature, Mouse Trap! It's now more robust.

• MORE EFFICIENT 🚀

In older versions, when you triggered Mobs by holding down a key, your mouse would change position for each click. In v3, a smarter structure has been implemented; it only changes position when necessary! This has increased efficiency and stability!

• MORE CONSISTENT ✅

When holding down a key to continuously trigger Mobs and then releasing it to stop, the mouse could sometimes continue clicking for a short period. In v3, this issue has been eliminated! The clicking action stops immediately when you release the key.

• MORE USER-FRIENDLY (ACTIVE WINDOW FOCUS IS NOT LOST!) 🎯

• The key change interface that opens to assign new keys to Mobs would cause your active window to lose focus when it closed. In v3, when the key change interface closes, it automatically switches back to your active window!

• Selecting an option from the Mobs' right-click menu would cause the active window to lose focus. In v3, it automatically switches back to your active window immediately after selection!

➕ A FEW MORE THINGS!

• A bug in the "Lock" feature has been resolved.

• Current version information (v3) has been added to the "About" section.

• A link to the latest version notes has been added to the "About" section.

• "Kivaminda" (brand name) has been removed from the "About" section and replaced with the developer's name. (We are searching for a new brand name...)

Please don't hesitate to share your new feature requests or update suggestions with us! Your feedback is invaluable.

💡 DID YOU KNOW? (NOT V3 SPECIFIC, JUST INFORMATION)

Here are some tips to use MouseMob more efficiently:

• To add a new Mob to the screen, simply left-click the small icon once. The newly added Mob will automatically follow your mouse. When you want to place it, you can drop it anywhere on the screen with just one click.

• Newly added Mobs are automatically assigned consecutive Numpad keys (Num1, Num2, Num3...) and a Left-click mouse action.

• Each Mob has its own unique right-click menu. For example, one Mob can perform a right-click while another performs a left-click.

• Mobs can be locked. This prevents them from being dragged, and your clicks will pass through to objects beneath them, meaning Mobs only appear on the screen. (Single-click to Lock/Unlock)

• Mobs can be hidden. You can hide/show all Mobs with a single click. (Single-click to Hide/Show)

• Mobs can perform dragging operations. (Hold down an object with your mouse, then press your Mob key. It moves to the relevant Mob area.)

• When you trigger a Mob with a key, MouseMob prevents potential errors like moving the mouse before clicking, ensuring the click hits the target precisely by:

Trapping your mouse cursor in an invisible area. It releases the trap after the click.

• MouseMob uses an efficient labeling structure by abbreviating modifier keys you assign to Mobs in the background. CTRL= ^ , ALT= ! , WIN= # , SHIFT= + (e.g., ctrl+shift+e = ^+e)

• If you want to assign a new key to a Mob, there's no need to select a key from a list. Just press the keys. Our advanced key detection system automatically recognizes the keys you press and assigns them to the relevant field.

• MouseMob automatically localizes the interface and key labels according to your Windows language.

🎯 IN SHORT, MOUSEMOB:

• Automatically resolves many things you would otherwise have to set up in the background.

• We've worked hard on even the finest details to save you hassle and optimize your experience.

• Requires no additional installation or setup.

• Can work offline.

Thank you for your support! We can't wait to hear about your experiences with MouseMob v3! Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments!