Lord Captains!





Hotfix 1.4.1.208 is live, fixing the issue with cyber-mastiff claws that persisted after the last hotfix.

Now mastiff got his claws back and in case you equipped him with another weapon, you should find it in your inventory.



Note that

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/

always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.