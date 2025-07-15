- The new game button now has to be held to confirm a new save if an existing one already exists; this prevents players from accidentally deleting their save.
- You can now hold the buy button on upgrades, and the purchase speed gets faster the longer you hold down.
- Food reserve positions have been slightly adjusted and are now consistent in each room; additionally, the food percentage appears below them.
- Food reserves now respawn once getting back into the game, without needing the player to go manually into each livestock room.
- Fixed an issue with the input indicators not appearing on Vixen and Juno.
- Fixed Charlie's input indicators, which now properly show the S input on the right.
- Fixed a couple of dialogues showing the wrong character talking.
- Fixed an issue with consumable items going into negatives.
- Fixed an issue with the strawberry prompt button showing the wrong button.
- Fixed an issue with the livestock upgrade not activating
Update notes for patch 0.5.1.2
