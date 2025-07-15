🚗 Added V:850 Wagon, M:Lancer Evo VI to the showroom

👍 You can now set reactions to messages in the chat

👁‍🗨 Added visual angles to the dyno when changing the width, tilt angle and offset of the wheels

📌 You can now give each car in the garage its own name

🎨 When choosing a car in the Car Dealership, you can immediately set the color

🔎 After purchasing a car, the player now goes straight to the garage (except for the very first purchase)

💎 Added a x2 bonus for the first purchase of Octons

📅 Daily rewards are no longer reset at the beginning of the month, and there are now 28 of them left

🙊 Added censorship for the chat, it can be disabled in the profile settings

⚙️ When there are 10 or more cars in the garage, a filter button appears in the garage

💡 Added notifications about new cars

🗿 Improved materials for the animated pilot

🔧 Render optimization was performed

💾 Reduced memory usage

⚖️ Lightened models of the animated pilot

⚖️ Lightened models of cars: D:Charger 2gen, G:3102, M:W124 500E, M:Orochi, N:350z, C:Impala, F:512 TR, G: M20 POBEDA, :Diablo, V:S60 R