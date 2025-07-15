- Additional improvements to art design and coding for Zombie Ogre
New content updates! Play the game to see the new boss and purchase upgrades!
Have fun!
GnarlyTree Games
v0.1.2.2 + upgrade merchant, zombie ogre boss, more levels + art improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update