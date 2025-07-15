 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19228966 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Additional improvements to art design and coding for Zombie Ogre

New content updates! Play the game to see the new boss and purchase upgrades!

Have fun!

GnarlyTree Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link