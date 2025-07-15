Just a small update to the title screen to show off the new game logo.
This update also includes a few small tweaks to menu options and help text.
Stay tuned for more fine tuning and visual upgrades coming soon!
Cheers,
John
Updated Game Logo
Update notes via Steam Community
