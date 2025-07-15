 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19228930
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small update to the title screen to show off the new game logo.
This update also includes a few small tweaks to menu options and help text.

Stay tuned for more fine tuning and visual upgrades coming soon!

Cheers,

John

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2861261
