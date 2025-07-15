With Update 1.0.0.4 we are fixing occuring crashes, further fix for evasion chance not been taken into account and some challenges not being triggered along some projectile shield fixes and further improvements.
If you get any furhter crashes please report them via https://www.strivingforlight.com/bugreport/ or discord and attach your save files. This helps us to reproduce the crash and fix the issue as soon as possible.
Major Changes and Improvements
- Projectile shield improvements: Projectile shield now features much longer projectile orbiting time and improved projectile orbits
- Improved Controller Support: Added controller select button hint for closing the skilltree, also prevented controller cursor interaction with the node search field to prevent virutal keyboard issues
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when opening skilltree
- Fixed rare crashes during general gameplay
- Fixed rare crash when dying and having range companions (falcon, harpie companions) that shoot projectiles
- Fixed a rare crash when dying and having melee attack replacer skills active
- Fixed another potential cause for evasion chance not reducing incoming damage by 50%
- Fixed corrupted weapon and item challenges with awakened gatekeepers not triggering
- Fixed awakened gatekeeper achievements not triggering directly after awakened gatekeeper defeat
- Time on completed rift UI is now properly displayed as well
- Projectile range/speed skillnode now has increased spawn chances in the skilltree which properly scales depending on your amount of skill unlocks
