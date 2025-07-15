



The Summer update for MDS is now available! It brings 76 brand new items to help you design the ultimate cozy space. Dive in and give your dream setup a new glow!

New Items

We've added 76 brand new free items for everyone! As always, many of them were inspired by your wonderful suggestions, so thank you for helping shape the game. Your continued support is very important to us!

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

Boxes can now be stacked correctly on top of each other

RGB emission was lowered to prevent overly bright scenarios

