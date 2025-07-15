 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19228804 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The Summer update for MDS is now available! It brings 76 brand new items to help you design the ultimate cozy space. Dive in and give your dream setup a new glow!

New Items

We've added 76 brand new free items for everyone! As always, many of them were inspired by your wonderful suggestions, so thank you for helping shape the game. Your continued support is very important to us!

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

Boxes can now be stacked correctly on top of each other

RGB emission was lowered to prevent overly bright scenarios

Have a great time playing our game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2200781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2200782
  • Loading history…
