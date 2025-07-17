Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.



Ver. 1.12.2 has been released.



◆Limited Time Requests◆

A limited-time Special Request will be available at the Adventurer's Guild.





[Request]

[Urgent] Gold Ore Collection



[Event Period]

7/17/2025 (16:00) - 7/30/2025 (23:59) JST



By completing this request, you will earn gold, with bonus rewards based on the amount of gold ore you bring back.



Bringing along an ally with a particular fondness for coin might just improve your haul of gold ore...



*This request becomes available after progressing to a certain point in the main story.



◆Day of Blessing◆

During the event period, various effects will occur in town and the Abyss.



*Details can be found during the event period under Day of Blessing in the slide menu.



[Day of Blessing: EXP]

During the event period, experience earned through Clock Tomes and all battles is increased.

*Does not apply to dispatch request EXP.



[Event Period]

7/17/2025 (0:00) - 7/21/2025 (23:59) JST



[Bugs Fixed]

- The MP recovery effect of Dream of the Sleeping Witch displays at the start of battle even when not active.



- Using Ephemeral Illusion Stance may cause one support effect to be removed.



- The support effect of Lingering Blossom may trigger even when surviving fatal blows via other skills.



- The Decisive Torso Strike skill cannot be used when a bow or tool is equipped.



- Certain equipment names appear in Japanese in the Compendium when the language is set to English, Traditional Chinese, or Simplified Chinese.



Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.



We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.