15 July 2025 Build 19228782
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

We wanted to quickly address the feedback feedback. We originally added a form which opens when a player closes the game as a way to gather feedback during playtesting. As we are in Early Access it doesn't make sense anymore and really shouldn't have been in the release. It's removed now.

Changes

  • Removed playtest logic of opening feedback form on exit

  • Added tooltip to feedback button on pause menu and main menu

  • Added additional developer event quest regarding feedback

We are going through all the reports and working on fixes. We are so excited to see you all enjoying the game, and we can't wait to see what you make.

Till next time!

The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1866301
  • Loading history…
