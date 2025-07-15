Update Notes

If you’ve previously installed mods, this update may cause compatibility issues that prevent the game from launching or lead to errors during gameplay. If you encounter such issues, uninstall all mods by going to your game directory (Right-click Wandering Sword in your Steam Library → Manage → Browse Local Files) and delete all contents inside the folder:

Wandering_Sword\\Content\\Paks

Then verify the integrity of your game files and restart the game.



If Steam fails to update the game, try deleting the steam.cfg file in your Steam folder and restart Steam. Make sure your Steam client is up to date.

Note: Steam no longer supports Windows 7 and Windows 8 as of January 1, 2024. If the issue persists, please check your system version.



For users with frequent crashes on Intel 13th or 14th Gen CPUs: download Intel XTU and set the “Performance Core Ratio” to 45–46. This will help prevent Unreal Engine crashes for a few days. If the issue reoccurs, repeat this setting.

We have found that the newly added save file naming feature in version 1.24.28 has a small probability of causing save data loss after renaming. Please update the game to the latest version. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

That wraps up today’s update. Thank you for your ongoing support and patience as we continue refining Wandering Sword. We hope you enjoy your adventures across the Eastern Sea, uncover new secrets, and forge your path with blade and spirit. As always, we welcome your feedback and look forward to crossing paths with you again in the world of wuxia.

