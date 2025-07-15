1、 \[Online Announcement]:

Please click on "Options" to adjust the speed when entering the game

I'm glad to tell everyone!

The Chinese style game of the Book of Changes, "Five Thousand Years of Chess," has been launched on July 15th!

This game is a single player buy out card game with no in-game purchases or advertisements,

The inspiration for the game comes from the combination of the Book of Changes and the meat pigeon card game,

Players will use various skills of divination in the Book of Changes to help the Chinese people in history break through the trials of the sky and experience various historical events.

Since the Book of Changes is the source code rooted in Chinese civilization for five thousand years,

Today, please use this brand new form of card game,

Taking the philosophical perspective of the Book of Changes as the key,

Attempt to deduce the historical perspective of the Book of Changes in the eyes of ancient people!

\[Attention]

1. Due to the early release of the demo version, in order to avoid data confusion with the official version archive, the demo version will be discontinued from now on.

2. The development time and energy are limited, and there are too many arrangements and combinations in the Meat Pigeon card game, which inevitably leads to bugs. We sincerely apologize to our friends who have been affected by the game experience. Please provide feedback to us through various channels, and we will continue to make corrections and optimize the experience!

3. Due to some occasional bugs that are difficult to locate, the 'Progress File Reading' function is temporarily suspended in this version to ensure a good player experience. It can be launched and used within the next one or two weeks after testing without errors;

4. Recent update feature preview: Players can also view their card library while in the Taixu store.

2、 \[Content of this online version]:

1. 63 hexagram cards+28 star constellation cards+12 golden immortal cards+7 seven star destiny signs x2+12 zodiac cards+4 immortal family methods+8 hand talents and second level advancement+4 elephant seals+23 random bosses!

2. 48 historical events from the Xia Dynasty to the Eastern Han Dynasty (the remaining historical events will be tested and updated gradually, so shouldn't players play so fast?);

3. External upgrade system (build your card combination): Players click on "Favorites" to enter the "64 Hexagrams" page, use the divination value "Start divination" to obtain new divination cards, and can choose to upgrade or downgrade this divination card, which will affect the probability of this divination card appearing in the store (10 divination values will be given as a gift at the beginning, and players will receive divination values every time they upgrade);

4. The 'Favorites' page provides detailed introductions of various types of cards. Please click to learn more;

4. Supports' Quick Mode ', where players can select the global animation speed in' Options';

5. Supports' Window Mode ', players can choose between window mode or full screen mode in' Options';

6. The game will convert the player's progress in a single game into the era of each dynasty, and the player's best records will be saved in the corresponding historical events on the 'level selection page';

7. Frame rate optimization;

8. Multiple art updates, players are welcome to experience!