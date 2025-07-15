After five years in development, Truer than You is finally out! We are super happy and proud to present you this game, which we hope will offer both laughter and tears.

The world we’re living in is a wild place, always stranger than fiction, but we believe games give players the chance to either escape from reality, or process experiences and challenges - or both at the same time. While developing this game, we have gone through a pandemic, economic crisis, a game industry crash … but we still love making games.

In Truer than You, you play as 26-year-old non-binary Rin, who’s just starting their new life in the big city, hired as a gig-working actor to play roles in real life situations. You’ll meet with climate activists, bored housewives, undercover artists - you’re even hired to play the parent of a child. As you navigate through situations, you’ll meet with people who'll become important to you, and will possibly change your life. As time passes, you will also have to face yourself - why did you leave your past behind, to seek out a new life as someone else?

If you play the game, please consider leaving a review, that means the world to us! 💖



Love from Bobbi, Pixie and the Transcenders team