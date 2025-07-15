Tradie Tapper Patch Notes v0.22 – Buffs, Panels, and Anti-Cheat Update



Hey everyone



First off, sorry for the delay on this patch. Between some stubborn issues (Steam achievements were being a headache) and long IRL work days, it took a bit longer than planned. Thanks for hanging in there :heart:

Here’s everything packed into today’s update:

New Features

Hover Panels



Added hover panels for Buff Inventory and Shop Items.

Displays Name, Description, Cost, and Duration.

Smart positioning above or to the left of the mouse with screen edge clamping.

Matches UI theme for a polished look.



Retroactive Achievement Unlocks



Any missed Steam achievements now auto-unlock the next time your save loads.

Covers milestones like total taps, coins, tradies hired, and rebirths.



Anti-Cheat Enhancements



Added MemoryScannerDetector to block tools like Cheat Engine and debuggers.

Alerts players with a native Windows popup and exits the game if detected.

Fully safe on Mac and Mobile (code wrapped with platform checks).



Bug Fixes



Fixed Equipment Panel ghost clicks by switching to CanvasGroup alpha toggling.

Fixed buffs not reusable after cooldowns. They now refresh properly and no restart is required.

Fixed hover tooltips rendering behind skill icons. Tooltips now stay visible above all UI elements.

Fixed Steam achievements not unlocking due to outdated API calls.

Fixed hover panel position. Panels now follow the mouse cursor and stay within screen bounds.

Fixed Save Game button showing in leaderboard mode.



UI Improvements



Redesigned panel toggles using AlphaToggle(GameObject panel) for smoother transitions.

Buff Inventory now includes a clean header panel and a dark backdrop for better contrast.

Hover panels now feel like proper tooltips with live tracking and consistent theme styling.



Leaderboard Cheater Handling



Blocked flagged accounts from updating or accessing leaderboard data.

Added backend validation plans to protect legit players without overreach.



Quality of Life



Buff buttons now enable/disable properly after cooldown ends.

Hover tooltips automatically adjust for canvas scale and different resolutions.

Periodic refresh added to BuffManager so UI stays up to date every 5 seconds.



Performance & Stability



Wrapped Process.GetProcesses() calls in try/catch to avoid Unity crashes when scanning system processes.

Cleaned up SteamManager and AchievementManager for modern API compatibility.

This patch also includes backend anti-cheat improvements and general polish to keep things smooth as we prepare for future updates.



Next up

More tradie upgrades

Three new units in the works

Multi-lingual translation

Mobile launch prep (PC and mobile will have separate leaderboards)



Thanks again for your patience and support