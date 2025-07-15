 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Tradie Tapper Patch Notes v0.22 – Buffs, Panels, and Anti-Cheat Update

Hey everyone

First off, sorry for the delay on this patch. Between some stubborn issues (Steam achievements were being a headache) and long IRL work days, it took a bit longer than planned. Thanks for hanging in there :heart:

Here’s everything packed into today’s update:

New Features

Hover Panels

  • Added hover panels for Buff Inventory and Shop Items.

  • Displays Name, Description, Cost, and Duration.

  • Smart positioning above or to the left of the mouse with screen edge clamping.

  • Matches UI theme for a polished look.

Retroactive Achievement Unlocks

  • Any missed Steam achievements now auto-unlock the next time your save loads.

  • Covers milestones like total taps, coins, tradies hired, and rebirths.

Anti-Cheat Enhancements

  • Added MemoryScannerDetector to block tools like Cheat Engine and debuggers.

  • Alerts players with a native Windows popup and exits the game if detected.

  • Fully safe on Mac and Mobile (code wrapped with platform checks).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Equipment Panel ghost clicks by switching to CanvasGroup alpha toggling.

  • Fixed buffs not reusable after cooldowns. They now refresh properly and no restart is required.

  • Fixed hover tooltips rendering behind skill icons. Tooltips now stay visible above all UI elements.

  • Fixed Steam achievements not unlocking due to outdated API calls.

  • Fixed hover panel position. Panels now follow the mouse cursor and stay within screen bounds.

  • Fixed Save Game button showing in leaderboard mode.

UI Improvements

  • Redesigned panel toggles using AlphaToggle(GameObject panel) for smoother transitions.

  • Buff Inventory now includes a clean header panel and a dark backdrop for better contrast.

  • Hover panels now feel like proper tooltips with live tracking and consistent theme styling.

Leaderboard Cheater Handling

  • Blocked flagged accounts from updating or accessing leaderboard data.

  • Added backend validation plans to protect legit players without overreach.

Quality of Life

  • Buff buttons now enable/disable properly after cooldown ends.

  • Hover tooltips automatically adjust for canvas scale and different resolutions.

  • Periodic refresh added to BuffManager so UI stays up to date every 5 seconds.

Performance & Stability

  • Wrapped Process.GetProcesses() calls in try/catch to avoid Unity crashes when scanning system processes.

  • Cleaned up SteamManager and AchievementManager for modern API compatibility.

  • This patch also includes backend anti-cheat improvements and general polish to keep things smooth as we prepare for future updates.

Next up

  • More tradie upgrades

  • Three new units in the works

  • Multi-lingual translation

  • Mobile launch prep (PC and mobile will have separate leaderboards)

Thanks again for your patience and support

