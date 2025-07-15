 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19228392
Feature Optimizations

【1】Added support for Russian, Thai, French, and Spanish text display.
【2】Adjusted the homepage UI layout and wording based on player feedback.

Bug Fixes

【1】Fixed an issue where sowing seeds during fast movement caused failure and seed disappearance.
【2】Fixed an issue where certain achievements could not be completed.

