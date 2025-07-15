Feature Optimizations
【1】Added support for Russian, Thai, French, and Spanish text display.
【2】Adjusted the homepage UI layout and wording based on player feedback.
Bug Fixes
【1】Fixed an issue where sowing seeds during fast movement caused failure and seed disappearance.
【2】Fixed an issue where certain achievements could not be completed.
Game Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update