15 July 2025 Build 19228174 Edited 15 July 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Optimization: Races that do not require alcohol will not suffer from the negative impact of not being able to drink
  • BUG fix: The issue where militias do not retaliate when attacked by monsters
  • BUG fix: After expanding the shelf size, the problem of increased empty space in the inventory due to dismantling shelves
  • Optimization: After adjusting the size of the shelves, immediately refresh the binding relationship with the production facilities
  • BUG fix: The remaining duration of the Overlord Aura is reset to its maximum after loading a save file
  • Optimization: Add filtering function for items in the help file
  • BUG fix: The issue of not being able to select an heir with specified characteristics in the heir plan
  • Optimization: It is possible to provide umbrellas for prisoners
  • BUG fix: When harvesting 4 squares at once, the animation only displays the output of one square
  • BUG fix: When multiple crystal balls simultaneously control multiple doors to open or close, it may cause errors in pathfinding refresh

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
