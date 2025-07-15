- Optimization: Races that do not require alcohol will not suffer from the negative impact of not being able to drink
- BUG fix: The issue where militias do not retaliate when attacked by monsters
- BUG fix: After expanding the shelf size, the problem of increased empty space in the inventory due to dismantling shelves
- Optimization: After adjusting the size of the shelves, immediately refresh the binding relationship with the production facilities
- BUG fix: The remaining duration of the Overlord Aura is reset to its maximum after loading a save file
- Optimization: Add filtering function for items in the help file
- BUG fix: The issue of not being able to select an heir with specified characteristics in the heir plan
- Optimization: It is possible to provide umbrellas for prisoners
- BUG fix: When harvesting 4 squares at once, the animation only displays the output of one square
- BUG fix: When multiple crystal balls simultaneously control multiple doors to open or close, it may cause errors in pathfinding refresh
Experience optimization
