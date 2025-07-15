 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19228074 Edited 15 July 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug with blocking work with the loaded image in the second tab if DLC 5.1 is not purchased. Now users who do not own the DLC can freely use the second page.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001971
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3001972
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3001973
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link