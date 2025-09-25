 Skip to content
25 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

PAC Fans, we interrupt your normal scheduled butt bouncing and rev rolling to bring you details regarding PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC's day-1 patch:

・Added new features and adjustments to Fairy Mode.

・Adjusted the balance of certain boss battles.

・Minor issues fixed, and stability improved

We kindly ask that you apply the latest update file and enjoy!

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is available now!

