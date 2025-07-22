 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Just one week after the 15.0.0, we publish a first bugfix version (15.0.1).
Look at the detailled release notes for more information.

Added
  • [3D View] Allow to texture USD Meshes that have displayColor and no Material bindings
  • [3D View] Do not automatically create one material per mesh that does not have a material binding
  • [3D View] Rename "Converged pixel samples" to "Samples"
  • [3D View] Rename the "UV Scale Enabled" parameter to "Enable Physical Size from Graph"
  • [3D View] Scale down the displacement intensity according to the 'Tiling' parameter
  • [3D View/OpenGL/Iray] Add a message in the viewport when the default environment is disabled
  • [Bakers] Use icons for buttons to reorder lines in the Bakers render list
  • [Preferences] Add an option to define the default 3D View renderer
  • [Properties] Make 'Reset to default' use the authored default values if any


Fixed
  • [3D View] Artefacts on specific scene when rendered with OpenGL
  • [3D View] Default environment is not disabled when loading a USD 3D scene resource that contains one
  • [3D View] Displaying the viewport contextual menu takes several seconds in large scenes
  • [3D View] 'Emissive intensity' is 0 when overriding non-USD materials using 'Emissive color' only
  • [3D View] Red and Blue channels are swapped in 8-bit texture used as environment
  • [3D View] RMB drag&drop does not work consistently because of right click register
  • [3D View] 'Show only' on subset hides its parent mesh
  • [3D View] The default Scenes loaded from a files appears with a wrong base color
  • [3D View] 'UV Scale' property is reset when switching from OpenGL to another renderer and back
  • [3D View][Iray] Renders are often blurry and pixelated
  • [Bakers] Artifacts when using diffusion on an AMD GPU
  • [Bakers] Baking fails with some scenes for UV sets other than 0
  • [Bakers] 'Transferred texture': The 'UV Set' list does not take 'Use low as high poly' option into account
  • [Bakers] UV tiles selection is always reset to 'All'
  • [Graph] Crash when deleting a node in context
  • [Mac OS][3D View] Incorrect render resolution on mac displays
  • [Parameters] Modified parameters are not stylized on first display
  • [UX] Disabled items in dropdown menu are invisible

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3366301
macOS Depot 3366302
Linux Depot 3366303
