 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19227889 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

holoReversi ver.1.0.4 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_

Update Contents

New Voice Lines from Korone Inugami Added

　We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!

New Voice Lines from Okayu Nekomata Added

　We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!

/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3446981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link