holoReversi ver.1.0.4 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

▼ Update Contents

・New Voice Lines from Korone Inugami Added

We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!

・New Voice Lines from Okayu Nekomata Added

We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!