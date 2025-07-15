holoReversi ver.1.0.4 Update Now Available!
Here are the details of the update:
▼ Update Contents
・New Voice Lines from Korone Inugami Added
We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!
・New Voice Lines from Okayu Nekomata Added
We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!
Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!
Changed files in this update