Hi All!



We are getting close to the early access release and I am working hard to get everything ready!

Todays update is mostly a some practical changes and some performance improvements.

These changes will impact beta version players, who will have some of their progress reset. I am sorry about this! You will still have your Dream Essence, but any unlocks you have made will unfortunately be reset. Depending on when you played last, you might want to reset your progress entirely, as this situation could make the balance off. I have added an option in the settings to do this.

Mac players might experience issues with some enemies missing textures. I will fix this ASAP.

Sweet dreams!

-Rasmus, Egome Games