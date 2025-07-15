- Fixed a bug where sometimes a character would not correctly unlock after completing some of the last runs (works retroactively, as long as you have the achievement to the run completed).
- Added a visual clue to the final run on the map.
Version 1.1.8
Update notes via Steam Community
