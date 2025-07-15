 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19227810 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes a character would not correctly unlock after completing some of the last runs (works retroactively, as long as you have the achievement to the run completed).
  • Added a visual clue to the final run on the map.

