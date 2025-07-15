 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19227769 Edited 15 July 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Jet engine and propfan engine now paintable
- Decals no longer generate drag
- Fix wrong base airport spawn issue
- Fixed decal mirroring issue
- Fixed some decal layering issues
- Fixed decals not being destoryed when plane crashes
- Fixed runway collision issues at lumbercamp

