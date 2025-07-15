v0.1.355
Thanks for all the bug reports! I'll likely be putting out a patch every day this week to shore up Bugs and Perf and Quality of Life until things stabilize. I could not do this without all of your help, thank you so much! 🌿
Bug Fixes
* Fixed a bug that stopped Evening Bloom from working properly
* Fixed a bug where Elemental Fire would show on overfilled chests
* Collectors no longer gets stuck if the mote tile gets taken from under it by another Collector
* Fix gripper trying to grab from a deleted structure.
* Localization credits had an incorrect name for Spanish
* Research data without flavor text will no longer display '0'
* F to pickup now correctly blocked when the Research Tree is open
* Toggling sound in background off no longer also pauses the game when alt tabbing
* Fix for bad shadow research data asking key Shadow Keystones instead of Shadow Prisms
* Fix main portal not showing the orb highlight when hovered.
* Gathering Dawn music track no longer has an abrupt ending
Performance
* Attempted to fix a host of people's issues with music causing severe lag. Please let me know if this is fixed, I cannot reproduce this on my system.
* Cache rotated footprint coords in footprint data.
* Minimize the amount of work done when creating doodads.
+ Entropy microoptimizations around tween usage and garbage generation.
* Better distance Culling
* Don't process belt lanes with no items on them (still process inputs).
* Don't process gripper visuals (move item along beam, tween multipickup objects) if the gripper is not in a visible chunk
Hotfixes v0.1.355
