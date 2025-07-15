 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19227730
Update notes via Steam Community

《VICTORY HORIZON THREE KINGDOMS》Version 2.0 Major Update

Key features include:

Completely Remastered Maps

New Game+ Mode

New Characters

Hidden Endings & more

