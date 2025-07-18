Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your continued support for SHOOPER NOVA :3 We're thrilled to announce the S4 Season update!
New Final Battle: After successfully clearing Wave 20, a new "Final Battle" option will become available. This will take you into an untimed Wave 21, where you can challenge yourself to survive for as long as possible and climb a dedicated Ranking leaderboard. This option is designed to be a quicker experience (typically within 10 minutes), perfect for players who prefer not to spend several hours in Extreme Challenge or Endless Trial.
New Custom Emoji: Personalize your in-game experience! You'll now be able to import local images (supporting PNG and GIF formats) and display them directly on your character's face.
Trading Cards Enabled: Get ready to collect! We're enabling Steam Trading Cards, including Cards, Badges, Emotes, Profile Backgrounds, and Animated Avatars.
Other Enhancements & Adjustments
Extreme Trial runs could be quite lengthy (potentially over 5 hours). To refine this, we've slightly accelerated the late-game enemy enhancement speed in this mode and adjusted the coins drops from elite enemies.
Reduced the Gold Mine generation speed during BOSS waves; typically, quickly defeating the BOSS is the best option.
Improved performance in scenarios involving a large number of Satellites and Projectiles.
Added controller vibration feedback in certain in-game scenarios for a more immersive experience.
When viewing purchased Tech, they can now be sorted by Archive order.
Added main operation key remapping function.
Optimized the display and performance of floating damage numbers.
ptimized sound performance when many audio cues are triggered.
Hold for continuous summoning Shields and Turrets.
Techs that deal damage can now display their damage contribution per wave.
Added and adjusted several Techs (black hole is now singular but can become SUPER LARGE, and remains attractive in the late game; Impact Start can now stack Super Shields;...)
