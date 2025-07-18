 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19227707 Edited 18 July 2025 – 03:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your continued support for SHOOPER NOVA :3 We're thrilled to announce the S4 Season update!

Main Content

  • New Final Battle: After successfully clearing Wave 20, a new "Final Battle" option will become available. This will take you into an untimed Wave 21, where you can challenge yourself to survive for as long as possible and climb a dedicated Ranking leaderboard. This option is designed to be a quicker experience (typically within 10 minutes), perfect for players who prefer not to spend several hours in Extreme Challenge or Endless Trial.

  • New Custom Emoji: Personalize your in-game experience! You'll now be able to import local images (supporting PNG and GIF formats) and display them directly on your character's face.

  • Trading Cards Enabled: Get ready to collect! We're enabling Steam Trading Cards, including Cards, Badges, Emotes, Profile Backgrounds, and Animated Avatars.

  • Steam Workshop Enabled

Other Enhancements & Adjustments

  • Extreme Trial runs could be quite lengthy (potentially over 5 hours). To refine this, we've slightly accelerated the late-game enemy enhancement speed in this mode and adjusted the coins drops from elite enemies.

  • Reduced the Gold Mine generation speed during BOSS waves; typically, quickly defeating the BOSS is the best option.

  • Improved performance in scenarios involving a large number of Satellites and Projectiles.

  • Added controller vibration feedback in certain in-game scenarios for a more immersive experience.

  • When viewing purchased Tech, they can now be sorted by Archive order.

  • Added main operation key remapping function.

  • Optimized the display and performance of floating damage numbers.

  • ptimized sound performance when many audio cues are triggered.

  • Hold for continuous summoning Shields and Turrets.

  • Techs that deal damage can now display their damage contribution per wave.

  • Added and adjusted several Techs (black hole is now singular but can become SUPER LARGE, and remains attractive in the late game; Impact Start can now stack Super Shields;...)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2853161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link