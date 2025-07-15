 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19227664 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Corrected the included pyxapp file to work correctly with pyxel v2.4 and above (Windows and Mac environments are not affected).
- Added navigation messages about changing jobs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198541
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link