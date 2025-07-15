This version introduced interface improvements, the party creation screen was redesigned and adjustments were made to let the interface work better for odd resolutions and with more verbose languages. Russian language was added and several localization improvements were introduced (useful to translators). Also a small rebalance of one party bonus.
- [interface] Party Create screen redesign. Now professions, races, etc show as a list with only the selected race visible on the right (so now everything fits on all resolutions and all language combinations and fonts are bigger).
- [interface] Improved Character statistics screen (relevant for odd resolutions, most people will see no difference).
- [interface] Auto scroller for NPC dialogue if the text does not fit (never needed if English language is selected, so useful for verbose languages only).
- [interface] Improved inventory, quality tier markers redone into icons.
- [interface] Improved inventory, list of item abilities auto scales based on available space (so the biggest font possible is always used).
- [interface] Languages selector hides non translated languages (so no longer "holes" for reserved languages).
- [balance] Iron Skin party bonus Paralysis resistance changed from +50 to +25 (it was too powerful and made Paralysis resistance from items irrelevant).
- [misc] New translation (RU) available.
- [misc] Localization: redone locale to IDs only (no need to know language symbol at all!)
- [misc] Removed ruleset display from quick menu tooltip (this information is not really needed and was just UI bloat).
- [misc] If safe mode is enabled the game limits frame rate to 30 FPS (to prevent potential CPU/GPU overheat).
