15 July 2025 Build 19227470 Edited 15 July 2025 – 09:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

After nearly 50 test builds, more than 5 Steam reviews, and months of work, we're proud and excited to announce that we've officially been Steam Deck Verified! We learned a lot throughout this process and had to make some adjustments to the UI as a result.

  • Font sizes have been increased to a minimum of 9px.

  • Window sizes have been enlarged.

  • Scrollbars were added to longer text messages.

We hope you have a great time playing on the Steam Deck!

❤️ from Evil Goose Games

