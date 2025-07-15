Hello,

After nearly 50 test builds, more than 5 Steam reviews, and months of work, we're proud and excited to announce that we've officially been Steam Deck Verified! We learned a lot throughout this process and had to make some adjustments to the UI as a result.

Font sizes have been increased to a minimum of 9px.

Window sizes have been enlarged.

Scrollbars were added to longer text messages.

We hope you have a great time playing on the Steam Deck!



❤️ from Evil Goose Games