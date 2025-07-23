\[New Resonator]

5-Star Resonator: Phrolova (Havoc/Rectifier)

※Obtainable through the \[Requiem without End] Featured Resonator Convene.

\[New Weapon]

5-Star Weapon: Lethean Elegy (Rectifier)

※Obtainable through the \[Absolute Pulsation - Lethean Elegy] Featured Weapon Convene.

\[New Location]

\[Fabricatorium of the Deep]

※Reach the location during Main Quest Chapter II Act VII ""Dreamcatchers in the Secret Gardens.""

\[Fabricatorium of the Deep] New Way of Exploration

\[Orchestration] In Fabricatorium of the Deep, use Utility: Crimson Baton to Orchestrate and change the status of objects, so that you can get past mechanisms or gain advantages in combat.

\[Orchestration Altar] Everything is made of frequencies, as Phrolova claims. Interact with Orchestration Altars and return the notes to their right order to change the status of doors or mechanisms and access more explorable areas.

\[New Echoes]

Reminiscence: Fenrico, Nightmare: Hecate, Nightmare: Tambourinist, Nightmare: Glacio Predator, Nightmare: Havoc Warrior

New Sonata Set: Dream of the Lost

New Recurring Challenge: Nightmare Purification - Fallen Grave Nightmare Nest

※A set number of Nightmare Tacet Discords are available daily in the area. Defeat them to claim the corresponding Echoes without spending Waveplates.

\[New Stories]

\[Main Quest] Chapter II Act VII: Dreamcatchers in the Secret Gardens

\[Main Quest] Overture: Rust, Sword and the Sun

\[Upgrades & New Features]

Added Echo Management

Added Sync Tuning

Upgraded the Team setup system

Added the Ability Music option (which can be turned on or off)

\[Other New Content]

Phantom Echo: Phantom - Nightmare Inferno Rider

Sigils: Dreamland Reverie, Deep Dreams Film Festival

※Dreamland Reverie can be obtained by participating in \[Phantasma Dreamland] Echo Dreamland Leisure Event, while Deep Dreams Film Festival can be obtained by participating in \[Dreaming Deep] Solaris Film Festival.

\[Special Events]

\[Phantasma Dreamland] Echo Dreamland Leisure Event

\[Deep Sea Survey] Photo Collection Event

\[Overflowing Picture Book] Leisure Event

\[Wuthering Exploration] Featured Exploration Event: The Border Mountains

\[Gifts of Grand Symphony] Limited-Time Login Event

\[Updated Event]

New Theaters in \[Dreaming Deep] Solaris Film Festival: Theater 4 - Ragunna's Visitor, Theater 5 - The Cinema House Murders

Stay tuned to official announcements for updates on in-game events and more.