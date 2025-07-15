By popular demand, we've added the possibility to now see potential card upgrades in the card selection screen.
Here is the complete changelog for this smaller update/patch:
Changes
Added the option to show upgrades in the Pick a Card screen.
Align Glossary to the center of the screen.
Fixed Bugs
Fixed Japanese profiles crash.
Fixed a typo in German Localization for xx/xx Cards Unlocked.
In cased you missed the news:
