 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19227405 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

By popular demand, we've added the possibility to now see potential card upgrades in the card selection screen.

Here is the complete changelog for this smaller update/patch:

Changes

  • Added the option to show upgrades in the Pick a Card screen.

  • Align Glossary to the center of the screen.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed Japanese profiles crash.

  • Fixed a typo in German Localization for xx/xx Cards Unlocked.

In cased you missed the news:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/3179730/announcements/detail/518591585136411803

If you like the game and the direction we're headed in, feel free to leave a review, as this helps us more than you think!👻

And again, a big thank you for playing and all your feedback ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3179731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link