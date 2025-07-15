By popular demand, we've added the possibility to now see potential card upgrades in the card selection screen.

Here is the complete changelog for this smaller update/patch:

Changes

Added the option to show upgrades in the Pick a Card screen.

Align Glossary to the center of the screen.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Japanese profiles crash.

Fixed a typo in German Localization for xx/xx Cards Unlocked.

In cased you missed the news:

If you like the game and the direction we're headed in, feel free to leave a review, as this helps us more than you think!👻

And again, a big thank you for playing and all your feedback ❤️