Updates:

Added factory scene. In response to the requests of many pilots, a high-quality factory scene has been added. You can find it in the training ground, and you can also use it to design interesting levels.

The blueprint system is online. Now you can convert the works in the X Workshop into blueprint code for saving and dissemination. With the help of the blueprint system, you can not only create tracks more quickly in the X Workshop, but also use the X Workshop as a sandbox to build various interesting structures.

Continue to optimize the user experience of the teaching system. Now when watching the replay, students can practice hitting the pole while watching the replay, which can help you to resume muscle memory faster. The demonstration pole has added a trailing effect, and you can see the operation track of the demonstration pole more clearly.

The mentor system is officially online. After becoming a mentor, you can use the powerful X Workshop to design teaching courses and publish and sell them in the mall.