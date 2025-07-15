 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19227231 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed not loading into old saved games (wrong build was set for Linux/Mac)
- Fixed Japanese language quests not parsing item and character names correctly
- Fixed Fish Finder bonus not being applied when "Fishing Mini game" was set to OFF
- Butter was showing instead of TOOFU in museum.

Changed files in this update

