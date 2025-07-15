 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19227120 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where achievements might fail to unlock

  • Fixed an issue where spring treasure chests incorrectly appeared as "open"

  • Fixed a bug causing enemies hit by weapons to sometimes not die

  • Resolved an issue where hit enemies might not show blood splatter effects

  • Fixed weapons being unable to destroy left/right spikes

  • Fixed a bug causing cacti to explode excessive amounts of coins

  • Fixed the game window appearing tilted and non-fullscreen during first launch

Gameplay Adjustments:

  • Increased HP for the Green Flying Worm Boss

New Content:

  • Added new weapon: Chain Axe

