Hi guys,
Let's do a short news, I'm alive, still in job research.
Had some time to do some hotfix.
A lot of hotfix in battle :
- Some scene didn't launch.
- Some spell now work without error
- global fix for some trigger
Have a good day and thanks for your support.
As soon as the situation is stabilized on my side, I will share the roadmap with you !
Mirrodin
0.4.3c !
