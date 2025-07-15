Hi guys,



Let's do a short news, I'm alive, still in job research.

Had some time to do some hotfix.



A lot of hotfix in battle :

- Some scene didn't launch.

- Some spell now work without error

- global fix for some trigger



Have a good day and thanks for your support.



As soon as the situation is stabilized on my side, I will share the roadmap with you !



Mirrodin