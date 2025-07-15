 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19226947 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi guys,

Let's do a short news, I'm alive, still in job research.
Had some time to do some hotfix.

A lot of hotfix in battle :
- Some scene didn't launch.
- Some spell now work without error
- global fix for some trigger

Have a good day and thanks for your support.

As soon as the situation is stabilized on my side, I will share the roadmap with you !

Mirrodin

