15 July 2025 Build 19226869 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Everyone!


We have a big announcement to make!
We are currently working on a brand new version of Adapta Solva! With more puzzles, more juicy collectables and..... A brand NEW Element!
