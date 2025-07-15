 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19226835 Edited 15 July 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The wait is finally over! GHOST TOWN IS OUT NOW on Steam with a 10% launch discount!

We've been hard at work crafting Ghost Town over the past 4 years(!) so we're super excited to get it in to your hands & to hear what you think of it.

As an independent developer, reviews play a big part in raising awareness of the game while also directly telling us what you thought about it. Please show your support by writing a review, we'll be actively keeping an eye out for any coming through!

We hope you enjoy exploring the world of Ghost Town!

- Fireproof Games

