

The wait is finally over! GHOST TOWN IS OUT NOW on Steam with a 10% launch discount!





We've been hard at work crafting Ghost Town over the past 4 years(!) so we're super excited to get it in to your hands & to hear what you think of it.

As an independent developer, reviews play a big part in raising awareness of the game while also directly telling us what you thought about it. Please show your support by writing a review, we'll be actively keeping an eye out for any coming through!

We hope you enjoy exploring the world of Ghost Town!



- Fireproof Games