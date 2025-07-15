Ground Vehicles



A bug that prevented “hard lock” target tracking on SPAA radars from working properly with bombs and missiles and almost instantly causing the radar to lose lock instead has been fixed. This bug didn’t affect “soft lock” (TWS) on more advanced systems.

A bug that caused secondary fragments from HESH shells to not damage modules located right behind the armor plate that was hit has been fixed.

A bug that sometimes caused more shells to get loaded in the test drive than chosen has been fixed. (Report).



Naval Vessels



A bug that caused the inability to switch the torpedo tube on ships with the additional torpedo stowage after at least one torpedo was launched has been fixed. (Report).



Interface



More filters have been added to the target list on the radar control screen. It is now possible to filter the targets by their type (aircraft, helicopter, ammunition) or size.Please, note, that some munitions (glide and unguided bombs) are categorized by radar only by their size (usually “small”) and are not used in the “ammunition” category.

The layout of target list on the radar control screen has been corrected.

Now on the radar control screen in the target list the targets which are located outside of the current limits of the tracking radar are highlighted in red.

On the radar control screen in the target list an index of the currently tracked target now has a frame.

Tooltips for the target parameters have been added to the target list on the radar control screen.

A bug that caused the three-digit indices in the target list on the radar control screen to get truncated has been fixed.

A bug that sometimes caused inability to navigate the target list in the radar control screen using the stick of the controller has been fixed.

A bug that caused automatic re-connection to occur when leaving an Air Simulator Battle session has been fixed.

Locations and Missions



In variants of the missions below where the Battle Rating session is 10.7+, an air spawn point has been added:



\[Operation] Rocky Canyon,

\[Operation] Pyrenees,

\[Operation] Rocky Pillars,

\[Operation] Southeastern City,

\[Operation] Battle for Vietnam.



Matchmaking



All “Sinai” and “Sands of Sinai” missions in all game modes have been temporarily removed from the rotation to ensure correct synchronization of resources.



Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.