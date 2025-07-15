 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19226800 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:13:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.1.2 (CONTENT UPDATE)


- Added a mysterious merchant character who wants to trade knowledge for soul shards.

- There's a new boss in The Twisted Forest, an ogre zombie!

- There's more levels in The Twisted Forest, with even more levels planned for this map. Level 5 has 2 doors that will branch off to separate levels (currently the doors are locked and can't be opened).



Enjoy this new content update! Thanks for being early supporters of this game! There's more content on the way very soon!

GnarlyTree Games

