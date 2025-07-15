v0.1.2 (CONTENT UPDATE)
- Added a mysterious merchant character who wants to trade knowledge for soul shards.
- There's a new boss in The Twisted Forest, an ogre zombie!
- There's more levels in The Twisted Forest, with even more levels planned for this map. Level 5 has 2 doors that will branch off to separate levels (currently the doors are locked and can't be opened).
Enjoy this new content update! Thanks for being early supporters of this game! There's more content on the way very soon!
GnarlyTree Games
