We’ve made some fixes and optimizations in this update to improve your experience.

Below are the details:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the "Grandmaster Friend" achievement would not unlock after fully upgrading Bu Weiyue’s meridians.



Fixed an issue where, at level 5 of Hegemonic Spearplay, the effects of Foresight and Formidable Defense would not continue stacking if there was only one turn left and the character was standing still.



Fixed a bug where Ouyang Xue would not receive three items during sparring when the Toxicant Pendant was in her inventory and the inventory expansion had been unlocked.



Fixed an issue where having duplicate quest items for "The Eight Immortals' Artifacts" would cause the related quest to be accepted multiple times.



Fixed an issue where failing to perfectly complete Pili School would prevent unlocking the side quest "Vib Daox's Assassination" in the Archive.



Fixed incorrect descriptions for some newly added fish in the fishing manual.



Fixed an error where Resolute Stoneform was incorrectly displayed as an NPC-exclusive martial art in the Archive.



Fixed a visual issue where equipping both Mistveil Wave Dance and Conquest Expedition strategies could leave behind afterimages.



Optimization Fixes

Optimized the level 10 effect description for Baidi Sword Formation. The coordinated attack trigger range now reads “within a cross-shaped five-tile radius centered on the target.” (Text-only change; no effect on gameplay.)



Optimized the description for Siege Piercer. Changed “when using other spear/staff moves next turn” to “the next time you use any other spear/staff move.” (Text-only change; no effect on gameplay.)



Corrected several typos.



Attempted Fixes

Attempted to fix an issue where Di Zui's attributes became abnormal after completing the side quest "Re-visit Bitterwater Village."



Attempted to fix a possible crash when entering the forest during the "Qingyun Fan Art" training quest.



Attempted to fix an issue where a duplicate Lianxin could appear after the rocking chair gift event in the home area.



New Features & Enhancements

Manual Save File Naming : You can now rename save files manually by clicking "Rename" in the save/load screen and typing in a custom name. (This feature is not yet supported on Steam Deck but will be included in a future update.)



Inventory Sorting in Shops: When opening a shop, any items in your inventory that are also sold by the shop will automatically appear at the top of your inventory panel, making it easier to check what you already own.





Update Notes

If you’ve previously installed mods, this update may cause compatibility issues that prevent the game from launching or lead to errors during gameplay. If you encounter such issues, uninstall all mods by going to your game directory (Right-click Wandering Sword in your Steam Library → Manage → Browse Local Files) and delete all contents inside the folder:

Wandering_Sword\\Content\\Paks

Then verify the integrity of your game files and restart the game.



If Steam fails to update the game, try deleting the steam.cfg file in your Steam folder and restart Steam. Make sure your Steam client is up to date.

Note: Steam no longer supports Windows 7 and Windows 8 as of January 1, 2024. If the issue persists, please check your system version.



For users with frequent crashes on Intel 13th or 14th Gen CPUs: download Intel XTU and set the “Performance Core Ratio” to 45–46. This will help prevent Unreal Engine crashes for a few days. If the issue reoccurs, repeat this setting.

That wraps up today’s update. Thank you for your ongoing support and patience as we continue refining Wandering Sword. We hope you enjoy your adventures across the Eastern Sea, uncover new secrets, and forge your path with blade and spirit. As always, we welcome your feedback and look forward to crossing paths with you again in the world of wuxia.

