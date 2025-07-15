- Added font support for the following glyphs: Emoji, Japanese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Sunuwar, Arabic, Hong Kong, Korean
- Updated the font of phone UI
- Increased start Flashlight battery to 100%
- Made Flashlight battery go down slower by 20%
- Added using Bone as a melee weapon
- Increased damage of Candy Cane to 10%
- Moved starting Water Bottle to quick slots instead of inventory
- Moved "dead/alive/grabbed" info to the left side in the spectator name list
- Added a hint about the Glovebox to the "send items to prison" prompt
- Added a hint about breaking a window when it's locked
- Added showing the reason of Prisongram post deletion
- Renamed Global Chat Filter setting to Profanity Filter
[FIXES]
- Fixed starting the game through a friend invite causing the join prompt to be visible in the startup brightness setup UI, which then causes a black screen after pressing join
- Fixed a rare case of the Lighthouse spawning in the city
- Fixed Prisongram loading posts too early when scrolling
- Fixed "Smack with scissors" hint being shown to host when a non-host pushes a carton box
- Fixed mouse scroll not working in Prisongram profile menu
Changed files in this update