 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19226754 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added font support for the following glyphs: Emoji, Japanese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Sunuwar, Arabic, Hong Kong, Korean
  • Updated the font of phone UI
  • Increased start Flashlight battery to 100%
  • Made Flashlight battery go down slower by 20%
  • Added using Bone as a melee weapon
  • Increased damage of Candy Cane to 10%
  • Moved starting Water Bottle to quick slots instead of inventory
  • Moved "dead/alive/grabbed" info to the left side in the spectator name list
  • Added a hint about the Glovebox to the "send items to prison" prompt
  • Added a hint about breaking a window when it's locked
  • Added showing the reason of Prisongram post deletion
  • Renamed Global Chat Filter setting to Profanity Filter


[FIXES]
  • Fixed starting the game through a friend invite causing the join prompt to be visible in the startup brightness setup UI, which then causes a black screen after pressing join
  • Fixed a rare case of the Lighthouse spawning in the city
  • Fixed Prisongram loading posts too early when scrolling
  • Fixed "Smack with scissors" hint being shown to host when a non-host pushes a carton box
  • Fixed mouse scroll not working in Prisongram profile menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1745681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1745682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link