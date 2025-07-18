 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The full version of Elemental Rush is finally here – and there's a lot to dive into! 🔥🌪🌿

🎮 What’s included:

  • 13 levels packed with strategic challenges

  • Each level offers 3 difficulty settings

  • Endless mode for every level – how long can you survive?

  • 36 Steam achievements to unlock and master

  • Upgrade your towers, combine elements, and fight off increasingly tougher enemies!

🧪 Not sure yet? Try the free demo!
Download it directly on Steam and see if the game is right for you.

🐞 Found a bug or have feedback?
Report issues from the main menu or via this form:
👉

https://forms.gle/Up4gfMbiM8uMnbyX8

Thanks for your support – and enjoy the game!

