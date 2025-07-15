 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19226632 Edited 15 July 2025 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BLAZING Ball Bash:

A new volleyball like gamemode has been added to Idol Showdown!

Features

  • Online/Offline mode

  • Practice mode

Main Menu:

  • Menu has been overhauled with new holonatsu art and bgm

Shop:

  • holonatsu Paradise profile backgrounds and custom beach ball skins added to the shop

  • Kiara/background updated with new summer design

  • New natsu coin currency added

Stages:

  • New beach stage added along with a new songs

Demos:

  • Fixed bug where only the most recent match in successive games were saved

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1742021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link