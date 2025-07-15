BLAZING Ball Bash:
A new volleyball like gamemode has been added to Idol Showdown!
Features
Online/Offline mode
Practice mode
Main Menu:
Menu has been overhauled with new holonatsu art and bgm
Shop:
holonatsu Paradise profile backgrounds and custom beach ball skins added to the shop
Kiara/background updated with new summer design
New natsu coin currency added
Stages:
New beach stage added along with a new songs
Demos:
Fixed bug where only the most recent match in successive games were saved
Changed files in this update