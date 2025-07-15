Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

This update allows you to progress on three paths : Eve Love, Dual Love, and Weird Triangle. These three paths are now ready for Day 7.

This update also includes a reworked scene : Day 2 Scene 3, aka, the bathroom scene. Better script, better visuals, you might want to replay that one.

Of course, I'm already working on v0.6.7. More on this in a future article.

Patch note v0.6.6 :

New content. This update brings new content for three paths: EVE LOVE, DUAL LOVE, and WEIRD TRIANGLE. Day 2 Scene 3 has also been fully reworked.

21 500 words, 635 renders, 5 animations, 6500 lines of code.

5 new achievements have been added.

A few SFX elements have been added to the game. A sound volume slider has been added to the preferences screen. By default, SFX volume should be set at 50%.

Some typos have been corrected.

The conditions required to activate the Weird Triangle path have been tweaked. The Lighthouse mode and the Life Line have been updated to reflect that. It shouldn't impact your already existing saves, but it can bring in some continuity weirdness. You may want to replay that path to avoid this.

A bug on the Dual Dom lifeline was corrected.

Patch note v0.6.6a :