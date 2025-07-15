 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19226306 Edited 15 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a year of (admittedly intermittent) work, The Fall of the Public Domain has finally begun. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit begins an adventure full of mystery, danger, and an existential threat unlike anything the world fiction has ever known before!

Thank you so much for not getting mad at me for the period of time when this looked like an abandoned cash-grab. Sitting and letting people think Inverse Ninjas was just another Heartbound or gag game meant to capitalize. But... to some degree it was. At least for the brief moments after the failed Kickstarter when I thought "hey this thing didn't make enough money guess I'll just leave the people who bought it originally out to dry."

Well I'm not gonna keep patting myself on the back. It's still an incredibly humble thing, The Fall. I hope you guys enjoy it anyway.

The game's going to remain 5 bucks until all 7 episodes are out.

Thanks for everything guys. I hope this is some small consolation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2668871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link