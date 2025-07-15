After a year of (admittedly intermittent) work, The Fall of the Public Domain has finally begun. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit begins an adventure full of mystery, danger, and an existential threat unlike anything the world fiction has ever known before!

Thank you so much for not getting mad at me for the period of time when this looked like an abandoned cash-grab. Sitting and letting people think Inverse Ninjas was just another Heartbound or gag game meant to capitalize. But... to some degree it was. At least for the brief moments after the failed Kickstarter when I thought "hey this thing didn't make enough money guess I'll just leave the people who bought it originally out to dry."

Well I'm not gonna keep patting myself on the back. It's still an incredibly humble thing, The Fall. I hope you guys enjoy it anyway.

The game's going to remain 5 bucks until all 7 episodes are out.

Thanks for everything guys. I hope this is some small consolation.