15 July 2025 Build 19226271 Edited 15 July 2025 – 07:13:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi there!

Thanks so much for playing Word Play. The launch has been amazing!

I am currently working through your bug reports and feature requests. I hope to have a proper patch available soon but wanted to put out a quick hot fix to solve a problem where...

If you have the Modifier "All tiles are automatically Refreshed at the start of each round" and then enter the Special Round "The Top 4 Tiles Are Locked for 4 Submissions", it would create a very strange bug.

This was quite a common occurrence and caused a big issue, but was thankfully fixed by changing a single line of code!

Thanks again - I'll get to work on the other issues!

Mark

