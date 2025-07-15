Hi there!
Thanks so much for playing Word Play. The launch has been amazing!
I am currently working through your bug reports and feature requests. I hope to have a proper patch available soon but wanted to put out a quick hot fix to solve a problem where...
If you have the Modifier "All tiles are automatically Refreshed at the start of each round" and then enter the Special Round "The Top 4 Tiles Are Locked for 4 Submissions", it would create a very strange bug.
This was quite a common occurrence and caused a big issue, but was thankfully fixed by changing a single line of code!
Thanks again - I'll get to work on the other issues!
Mark
Hotfix: Locked Tiles Bug
