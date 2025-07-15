 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19226203
Update notes via Steam Community

This small patch for Starground fixes an issue where splitters were not placed on the grid, as well as an isuse where multiplayer players couldn't open the starlauncher.

Changes

  • Made it so blueprints are always instantly destroyed when mined

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where ingredient lists under blueprints were offset wrong

  • Fixed an issue where splitters weren't snapping to the grid properly

  • Fixed an issue where dragging and spam placing splitters could sometimes place one off-grid

  • Fixed an issue where starlauncher menus were inaccessible on multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2793381
Linux Depot 2793383
