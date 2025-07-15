This small patch for Starground fixes an issue where splitters were not placed on the grid, as well as an isuse where multiplayer players couldn't open the starlauncher.
Changes
Made it so blueprints are always instantly destroyed when mined
Fixes
Fixed an issue where ingredient lists under blueprints were offset wrong
Fixed an issue where splitters weren't snapping to the grid properly
Fixed an issue where dragging and spam placing splitters could sometimes place one off-grid
Fixed an issue where starlauncher menus were inaccessible on multiplayer
Changed files in this update