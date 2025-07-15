Welcome to Dreamland: Slumbering Spells, an expansion of our mystical Dreamland update! 🧙✨

Introducing Sorcerer's Spire, the location where it all began: the birth spot of the witches and their fantastical lands! Explore a twisting map full of mystery and magic, and collect over 80 new Dreamland props throughout the map! We've also introduced 50+ new structures to Creative Mode, 40 new Dreamland skins, and the return of the Dreamland event with a brand new exclusive player icon. 🌙

In even bigger news, we're also launching our new standalone prop fighting game: Prop Sumo! 💥

Read on to find out more about what we've been working on! ⤵️

Sorcerer's Spire!

Sorcerer's Spire is a mystical new map set in a spectacular observatory. It's what happens when you mix the fantastical world of Dream Valley Castle with the chaos of Twisted House! 💫

Explore the observatory - a once serene place now unleashed with magical chaos! Hunt and hide amongst the sorcerer's tools and tomes, or take flight on one of the flying books circling the central orrery! 📖

Drop down the centre of the spire to find a huge spiral staircase, and if you're brave enough - enter the portal at the bottom to see where it takes you! 🌀

As you head down the spiral staircase, you'll encounter different floors featuring familiar themes and areas from the Witch It universe. What secrets do these locations hold? 🔎

80+ New Props!

Blend in with the Sorcerer's Spire by transforming into 80+ new props placed throughout the map! Collect a variety of different vials, jars, stargazing tools, ingredients, furnishings and much, much more. We've even thrown in a ton of secret props to add to your prop collection! 🧪

50+ New Structures!

Transform your map designs with over 50 new structures, including all-new windows, pillars, foliage, banners, and even the long-requested addition of pipes! Piece together your own pipe network and finally build that Steampunk map you always wanted to create! 🔩

40 New Skins!

Ascend to another dimension with these otherworldly hunter and witch sets:

⭐ Nocturnal Starseeker

🪐 Astral Cosmic Oracle

⭐ Crepuscular Starseeker

🪐 Clairvoyant Cosmic Oracle

Or perhaps it's all just a dream? Cosy up in these snugly sets:

💤 Dreamy Sleepwalker

🧼 Relaxed Lounger

💤 Snuggly Sleepwalker

🧼 Languid Lounger

Exclusive Icon!

Collect the limited time "Sorcerer's Spire" icon by playing Witch It during the event season. At the end of the Dreamland event, this icon will never return, so make sure to pick it up before it disappears! ⌛

New Material Variants!

Looking to give your map an out-of-this-world vibe? New carpet and wallpaper variants have just landed in Creative Mode! 🧵

Prop Sumo + Free Skin!

We're extremely proud to announce our new game, Prop Sumo, which pits the props you know and love from Witch It in chaotic battles! :rollingbarrel:

Prop Sumo is a side project we've been working on since the start of the year, and is made for peer-to-peer battles between friends. Prop Sumo arrives later this year with the "Friend Pass", which allows all members in your party to play for free (without progression) as long as the host owns the full game! ✔️

Prop Sumo Store Page

Sign up for the playtest on the store page today. We'll be giving access to players over the upcoming weeks so you can try the game before it launches!

Wishlist and follow Prop Sumo to receive the limited-time "Sumo" set in Witch It! 🥋

You can join the Prop Sumo Discord here:

Prop Sumo Discord Server

Patch Notes:

+ Added: New map 'Sorcerer’s Spire'

+ Added: 80+ new props

+ Added: 50+ new structures to Creative Mode

+ Added: 40+ new Skinitems

+ Added: New material variants to carpets and wallpaper wall

+ Added: User generated maps can now be reported by players in a match



↻ Changed: Playername in the HUD are now smaller and only show up when you look at them

↻ Changed: Players don’t lose air control anymore when falling too fast, it is now only lost if they fly or get launched through the air too fast



✓ Fixed: Random skin selection not saving skin set

✓ Fixed: Not being able to select team with a controller in Fill-A-Pot

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on multiple maps



